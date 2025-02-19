UN Security Council should better respond to expectations of people around world: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:04, February 19, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- In the face of major crises and conflicts, the UN Security Council should take the 80th anniversary of the UN as an opportunity to keep pace with the times and better respond to the expectations of people around the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks after chairing the UN Security Council's high-level meeting on "Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance."

When asked about his assessment of the role of the Security Council and China's suggestions for its better fulfillment of duties, the foreign minister made the following four suggestions.

First, the common good should be given priority, Wang said, noting that countries should not focus solely on their own interests but prioritize the common interests of the international community.

Second, sincere cooperation is needed, Wang said.

Restoring unity among the five permanent members of the Security Council is imperative and should start with constructive dialogue, he said.

Third, commitments must be honored, the foreign minister said.

The Security Council resolutions carry legal force and must be implemented in full, Wang said, adding that all UN member states, especially Security Council members, should not engage in selective application, still less double standards.

Fourth, the Security Council should be reformed and improved, Wand said.

China supports continued broad and democratic consultations to seek consensus on UN reform, including that of the Security Council, to make it more representative and more swift in action, he added.

