UN chief pays tribute to former U.S. President Carter's legacy

Xinhua) 13:01, December 31, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness at the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, and paid tribute to his legacy as "a peacemaker, human rights champion and humanitarian."

In a statement issued late Sunday, Guterres said that he was "deeply saddened" and extended his condolences to the Carter family and the government and people of the United States.

Guterres highlighted Carter's contributions to international peace and security while in office, including the Camp David Accords, the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty II (SALT II) and the Panama Canal Treaties.

After leaving the presidency, Carter played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication, the UN chief said. "These and other efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations."

"President Carter will be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity. His legacy as a peacemaker, human rights champion and humanitarian will endure," he noted.

Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, died on Sunday at the age of 100.

