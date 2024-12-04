China welcomes UNGA's adoption of its proposed resolution: foreign ministry

Xinhua) December 04, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the adoption of its proposed resolution, "Promoting International Cooperation on Peaceful Uses in the Context of International Security," by the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to provide futher information on the matter.

Lin said that on the basis of equal participation, the resolution seeks to strengthen the role of the UN, promote dialogue and cooperation, and safeguard developing countries' legitimate rights and interests related to the peaceful use of science and technology. It also urges certain countries to stop abusing export controls and imposing illegal, unilateral, coercive measures.

"We are glad to see that the concept of the peaceful utilization of technology is gaining popularity, and that global support for exchange and cooperation, as well as opposition to isolationist policies, continues to grow stronger," Lin said.

He noted that China is willing to work with all parties to promote the comprehensive and effective implementation of the resolution, and to promote the benefits of technological development for the peace and development for all people.

Lin said that China once again urges certain countries to take the concerns of the international community seriously, and to rectify any wrongdoings.

