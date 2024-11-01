Interview: China's people-centered new urbanization strategy offers insights to world, says UN-Habitat chief

Xinhua) 10:17, November 01, 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's people-centered new urbanization strategy offers valuable insights to the world, the head of a UN program told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"China has been showcasing very impressive progress in terms of urban development," said Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). She emphasized China's ability to combine elements of economics, sustainability, and social welfare into its city planning.

Rossbach explained that housing lies at the intersection of the new urban agenda and the 2030 agenda. Housing is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). China's investment in affordable housing and initiatives to address urban poverty are vital steps toward achieving the SDGs, Rossbach observed.

"China has always paid great attention to housing. Making sure that people have access to housing as a mechanism of welfare but also perceiving the importance of housing in terms of economic development," she said.

Building on this foundation, Rossbach highlighted China's efforts to create more sustainable, equitable, inclusive, and interconnected cities -- a model she believes holds lessons for the global community.

World Cities Day emerged from the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, specifically the Shanghai Declaration, which advocated for the idea of "Better City, Better Life." Celebrated annually on Oct. 31, the day promotes international urban dialogue.

"It's a critical day where we reflect, where we exchange, where we build critical mass and have consensus about the challenges of the different cities or of the urban sector in different countries," Rossbach remarked.

Rossbach highlighted the success of World Cities Day, noting that many cities have embraced the event and implemented local celebrations. She also observed a growing interest from cities in developing their own versions of World Cities Day, which she views as a positive sign.

"It is very positive for us because it showcases that these cities are very interested and not only in having stronger and robust perspectives of urban development but also reveals that these cities are looking internationally and are having global concerns," Rossbach said.

Beyond World Cities Day, Rossbach highlighted three key initiatives -- the Shanghai Manual, the Shanghai Award, and the Shanghai Adapted Index -- as components of a collaborative platform linking UN-Habitat, Shanghai, and China.

"I believe the experiences can be very helpful and illustrate new trends and concepts for the future of the city," Rossbach said. "So I have expectations that World Cities Day will be a very important platform for UN-Habitat to support the process of transferring knowledge and expertise."

