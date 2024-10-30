Home>>
President of 79th Session of UNGA Philemon Yang to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:14, October 30, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, will visit China from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Wednesday.
The visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lin added.
