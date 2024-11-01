Chinese vice president meets president of 79th Session of UNGA

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in Beijing on Thursday.

China is a firm supporter and active contributor to the cause of the United Nations, which is the banner of multilateralism, Han said.

Next year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, Han said, pointing out that China supports the central role of the UN in international affairs, and will always firmly uphold the authority and status of the UN, take an active part in the reform and development of global governance, and make the global governance system more just and equitable.

The UN will abide by UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and adhere to the one-China principle, Philemon said, also expressing the hope of strengthening cooperation with China and making a greater contribution to safeguarding international peace and promoting common development.

