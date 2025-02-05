China assumes UN Security Council rotating presidency for February

Xinhua) 13:05, February 05, 2025

Fu Cong (2nd R, rear), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, briefs reporters on the program of work of the Security Council for the month at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 3, 2025. While assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for February, China will work on the priorities of reaffirming member states' commitment to multilateralism and enhancing global governance, the Chinese envoy said Monday. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- While assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for February, China will work on the priorities of reaffirming member states' commitment to multilateralism and enhancing global governance, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said Monday.

As the world enters a very turbulent period and the number of conflicts worldwide hits a new high since the Cold War, there is an increasing call in the international community, among the Global South in particular, for reforming and improving the global governance system, he said.

"At the Security Council, solidarity and cooperation are replaced by division and confrontation. Very often, the Council has been unable to do anything in the face of major security crises. This situation cannot continue," Fu told a press briefing on the program of work of the Security Council for the month.

Under its initiative, China will chair a Security Council high-level open debate, scheduled for Feb. 18, on the theme of "Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance."

"As we mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations this year, the debate aims to encourage countries to revisit the original aspirations of the UN, reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and the important role of the United Nations, including the Security Council, and to explore ways to reform and improve the global governance," the envoy said.

Regarding global and regional issues, Fu said that the 15-member body will continue to focus on the Middle East and strive to find lasting political solutions.

"It is necessary for the Security Council to pay close attention to the ceasefire in Gaza and take timely actions to ensure that the relevant agreement is fully and effectively implemented and that humanitarian access remains open and unhindered," he told reporters. "China will urge the Council to closely follow the challenges confronting UNRWA (UN relief agency for Palestinians)."

In the meantime, the political and security situation in some parts of Africa is extremely volatile. There are huge challenges in terms of peacekeeping and peace-building, as well as humanitarian assistance, Fu said.

"The Security Council and the wider international community must maintain and increase their attention and support for Africa," he said. "As the president, China will work with other Council members to promote dialogue and consultation and seek political solutions to African issues."

The Security Council is composed of five permanent members -- China, the United States, Britain, France, and Russia -- and 10 non-permanent members. The presidency of the council rotates among its 15 member states based on the English-language alphabetical order of the countries' names on a monthly basis.

China last held the rotating Security Council presidency in November 2023.

