UN chief warns U.S. foreign aid cuts to "run counter to" Washington's global interests

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The consequences of severe cuts in U.S. foreign aid will be especially devastating for vulnerable people across the world, and the move will "run counter to" Washington's global interests, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday.

Guterres said at a press conference that he is deeply concerned about information received in the last 48 hours by UN agencies and aid NGOs regarding severe cuts in U.S. funding.

"These cuts impact a wide range of critical programmes. From lifesaving humanitarian aid, to support for vulnerable communities recovering from war or natural disaster. From development, to the fight against terrorism and illicit drug trafficking," he said. "The consequences will be especially devastating for vulnerable people around the world."

Besides those hit-hardest countries, including Afghanistan, Syria, South Sudan, and Ukraine, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime will be forced to stop many of its counter-narcotics programmes, including the one fighting the fentanyl crisis, and dramatically reduce activities against human trafficking, Guterres told reporters.

"Now going through with these cuts will make the world less healthy, less safe and less prosperous," the UN chief said, warning that the reduction of U.S. humanitarian role and influence "will run counter to American interests globally."

Guterres expressed his hope that Washington can reverse these decisions based on more careful reviews.

The U.S. Department of State announced Wednesday that it had slashed almost all of multi-year aid contracts after a sweeping pause on existing foreign aid last month.

