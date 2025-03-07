Home>>
Chinese FM calls for upholding due authority of UN
(Xinhua) 13:25, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday stressed the need to accentuate the important status and uphold the due authority of the United Nations (UN).
"Facts have shown that the UN has withstood tests and has been instrumental," Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.
"China believes that the more complex the problems, the greater the need to accentuate the important status of the UN; the more pressing the challenges, the greater the need to uphold the due authority of the UN," said Wang.
