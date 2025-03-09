UN calls for action to empower women in Lebanon's recovery on Int'l Women's Day

Xinhua) 11:08, March 09, 2025

BEIRUT, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) in Lebanon called on Saturday for urgent action to ensure equal rights, power, and opportunities for all, as the world marks International Women's Day and the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action reaches its 30th anniversary.

Under the global campaign "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," the UN is spotlighting the pivotal role of women and girls in Lebanon's recovery, resilience, and rebuilding efforts.

The UN in Lebanon launched a nationwide awareness campaign on Saturday across social media platforms, featuring Lebanese actress Pierrette El Katrib. Led by UN Women, the initiative celebrates the resilience of Lebanese women and urges policymakers to include them in reconstruction efforts.

Women "have played a pivotal role in providing aid, running shelters, hosting displaced individuals, and fostering solidarity" during the Israeli confrontations with Lebanon, said Imran Riza, UN's deputy special coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon. "We must address the barriers limiting their participation in decision-making."

"Women in Lebanon have been at the forefront of crisis response, yet their voices remain sidelined," said Gielan Elmessiri, UN Women representative in Lebanon. "Gender equality is not just a human right; it is the key to a more just and prosperous Lebanon."

Since 1977, the UN has commemorated International Women's Day on March 8 to recognize women's achievements and advocate for gender equality.

