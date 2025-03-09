UN envoy calls for enhancing women's status in Libya

TRIPOLI, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, UN secretary-general's special representative for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), called on Saturday for advancing the status of women and girls in Libya.

"UNSMIL calls upon all relevant Libyan stakeholders to take decisive actions to advance the status of women and girls, ensuring their rights and giving them equal opportunities to contribute to all areas of the economy and make a positive difference," Tetteh said in a statement on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Tetteh also urged supporting and empowering women by "fostering inclusive access to leadership and decision-making spaces."

"Women in Libya, especially those who are involved in the public sphere and political spaces, continue to face significant challenges. Systemic barriers, discrimination, and violence continue to hinder their full and meaningful participation," the statement said.

Tetteh reiterated UNSMIL's support for advancing Libyan women's rights, supporting their meaningful and safe participation at all levels of society, and amplifying their call for protection and inclusion.

Also on Saturday, Libya's Ministry of Women's Affairs called for enhancing the role of women in decision-making positions, protecting their rights, and adopting laws that support women's status and preserve their dignity.

