UN sees U.S.-Iran nuclear talks as "good sign": spokesman

Xinhua) 09:04, April 18, 2025

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaks during a daily news briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, Aug. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie E)

"We very much hope that the dialogue between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran yields a positive outcome, which we're seeing the lowering of tensions in the Gulf region, in the Middle East, and between the two countries," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said at a daily briefing.

UNITED NATIONS, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations views the second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran this weekend as "a good sign," and hopes it will yield positive results, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

The second round of U.S.-Iran indirect negotiations will be held in Rome on Saturday, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The two sides will discuss Tehran's nuclear issues and Washington's sanctions.

"We understand that there will be a second round from what I've seen, I think this weekend, which in itself is a good sign," he said. "We will obviously be following it very closely."

In early March, U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iranian leaders, proposing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, while Iran later agreed on indirect talks.

The first round of U.S.-Iran indirect talks was held in the Omani capital of Muscat last week. The White House said in a statement that the discussions were "very positive and constructive." Iranian Foreign Ministry described their talks as "constructive."

