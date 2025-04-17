California leads U.S. states in challenging Trump administration's social security cuts

Xinhua) 15:59, April 17, 2025

SACRAMENTO, the United States, April 16 (Xinhua) -- California, along with a coalition of 21 other U.S. states, is challenging the federal government's sweeping changes to the Social Security Administration (SSA), arguing that the cuts harm millions of Americans who rely on the program for basic income and essential services.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with 21 other state attorneys general, filed a legal brief in the case "American Association of People with Disabilities v. Dudek," arguing that the Trump administration's abrupt policy changes and staffing cuts at the SSA are causing serious disruptions and delays for people trying to access their benefits.

The coalition highlighted that these changes are especially harmful to older adults and people with disabilities, who depend on Social Security to pay rent, buy food, and afford medicine.

The administration of President Donald Trump has mandated a reduction of SSA staff from approximately 57,000 to 50,000 employees, a cut of more than 12 percent. Many of these reductions are expected through buyouts and early retirements, though layoffs are also anticipated.

Additionally, the administration plans to close six of 10 regional offices and consolidate dozens of field offices, shifting more services online or to automated phone systems. Critics argue these moves will make it more difficult for people to get the assistance they need.

"These actions threaten the roughly 6.3 million Californians who receive critical Social Security benefits, more than any other state in the nation," said Senator Alex Padilla from California in a letter to the administration.

"Slashing staff and eliminating field offices will put Americans at risk of missing their earned benefits when they need them most, and prevent them from getting answers when they have questions about those benefits," Padilla said.

Internal SSA documents and reports from employee unions, as cited by The New York Times on April 9, suggest that these changes are already causing longer wait times, crowded offices and confusion for people who need help with their benefits.

Social Security is a lifeline for more than 70 million Americans, including over 16 million older adults who would otherwise live in poverty. In California alone, about 6.3 million people receive Social Security benefits, the most of any state, according to a press release from Senator Padilla.

