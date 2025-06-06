Norwegian officials, businesses optimistic on green maritime cooperation with China

June 06, 2025

OSLO, June 5 (Xinhua) -- From cutting-edge green ships to smart emission control systems, Norwegian officials and business leaders say that China-Norway maritime cooperation is entering a new phase -- one that promises not only mutual economic benefits but also real progress in tackling global climate challenges.

Their optimism was on display at the 2nd China-Norway Green Cooperation Seminar held on Wednesday in Oslo, under the theme "Sailing Together to A Greener Future." The event brought together policymakers, industry executives and experts from both countries to explore how their complementary strengths can drive innovation and sustainability in the maritime and green sectors.

Even Tronstad Sagebakken, state secretary at Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, emphasized that Norway and China have longstanding ties, particularly in ocean industries such as shipping, seafood, and maritime technology. He highlighted that China is Norway's largest trading partner in Asia and a key market for Norwegian shipowners and maritime service providers.

"If we are to solve the big challenges of our time and accelerate the green transition, we need to work together. Norwegian experience and expertise in green shipping, combined with strong Chinese industry players, make for a fruitful partnership," Sagebakken said.

He noted that Norway has ambitious domestic climate targets for the maritime sector and actively supports international progress through platforms such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO). "By joining forces, both countries can create new business opportunities while cutting emissions," he added.

Knut Arild Hareide, CEO of the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, underlined the critical role of shipping in globalization and sustainable development, while warning of rising geopolitical tensions and protectionism. He welcomed the growing maritime cooperation between China and Norway, citing their joint efforts in advancing green transition within the sector.

"Chinese shipyards are producing some of the world's most advanced vessels today. Our members greatly value this collaboration," he said.

"It is extremely inspiring to see new initiatives from China in areas such as wind-assisted propulsion, carbon capture, battery hybridization, and digitalization," said Sidsel Norvik, director of Nor-Shipping.

She reported that many Chinese companies are participating in this year's Nor-Shipping, one of the world's premier maritime trade fairs, showcasing innovative green solutions.

Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, chief operating officer of DNV Maritime, an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Norway, stressed that achieving net-zero emissions in shipping by 2050 is a global challenge that requires close international cooperation.

"China is a global leader in shipbuilding and will be a critical partner in this transition," she said. "DNV has a strong presence in China and is committed to working with Chinese partners to develop practical solutions such as energy efficiency measures and green shipping corridors."

"Kongsberg Maritime sees itself not just as a technology provider but as a long-term partner in the green transition. We believe in mutual growth and shared responsibility with our Chinese partners," said Brynjulv Standal, senior vice president for Asia and Pacific at Kongsberg Maritime.

Standal highlighted the Norwegian multinational company's decades-long collaboration with Chinese shipyards and its latest innovations, including continuous emission monitoring systems and integrated green propulsion technologies.

Jo Friedmann, senior vice president and lead shipping analyst at Rystad Energy, an independent research and energy intelligence company, pointed out that China plays a pivotal role in the global maritime transition, with over 50 percent of alternative-fuel vessels being built by Chinese shipyards.

"The maritime transition is highly dependent on China's shipbuilding capacity and innovation," Friedmann said. "Regulations and incentives will help accelerate the adoption of greener fuels and technologies."

Earlier this year, China and Norway signed an MoU on cooperation in sustainable ocean management. Chinese ambassador to Norway Hou Yue said that the synergy between green and blue sectors has become a defining feature of China-Norway cooperation.

"China excels in renewable technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities, while Norway leads the world in ship design, system integration, and marine equipment. In addition, initiatives such as CCS (carbon capture and storage) dedicated to transforming fleets, and sustainable deep-sea farming cages, are all examples of mutually beneficial cooperation and represent the maritime industry's green transition," said Hou.

