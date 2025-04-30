Languages

Urban jungle, Chengdu style

(People's Daily App) 14:50, April 30, 2025

People walk, sit and gather under Chengdu's elevated roads as columns and arches are covered with greenery and the shaded spaces below transform into public parks. Welcome to the capital of Sichuan Province in Southwest China in May!

