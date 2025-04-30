Guangzhou launches direct shipping route to South America
Aerial view of Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Guangzhou launched its first direct shipping route to the west coast of South America on Tuesday. The route will connect Guangzhou's Nansha Port with key ports in Latin America including Chancay Port in Peru, Manzanillo Port in Mexico and San Antonio Port in Chile.
Containers are loaded on a cargo vessel at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Containers are loaded on a cargo vessel at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Containers are loaded on a cargo vessel at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
