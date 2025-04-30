Brazil eyes deeper ties with China in agri-tech, infrastructure in alignment with GDI: Paraná legislator

08:48, April 30, 2025 By Xie Wenting (Global Times)

Editor's Note:

In an era marked by unprecedented global transformations, the world stands at a critical crossroads, grappling with deepening deficits in peace, development, security, and governance. As humanity faces unparalleled challenges during this tumultuous period, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, has put forth a solemn call to action through the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). The three pivotal initiatives address the pressing issues of our time, offering viable pathways and robust support for the building of a global community of shared future. Rooted in the rich historical experiences of the CPC's century-long struggle and infused with the wisdom of China's traditional culture, these initiatives are expected to unite the world in the pursuit of common progress and stability.

To offer a deep understanding of the three global initiatives, and elaborate on their significance on a global scale, the Global Times is launching a series of articles.

China has actively supported Brazil's agricultural sustainability, aligning with the GDI. Southern Brazil's Paraná State is renowned for its agricultural innovation. In this issue, Global Times reporter Xie Wenting (GT) spoke with Paraná State legislator Jorge Gomes de Oliveira Brand (Brand) on the GDI and more.

GT: China has been Brazil's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. Paraná is a key hub for agricultural innovation in Brazil. What areas of cooperation do you see in agricultural science and technology? How can both countries work within the Global Development Initiative (GDI) to promote South-South collaboration in agriculture?

Brand:Paraná is indeed a territory with a privileged position in terms of geography and nature which brings many benefits and advantages for the cultivation of different crops and cultures, and at the same time to sell its production to the rest of Brazil and worldwide. In the north and west of Paraná State, the Paraná River basin serves as a vast reservoir of water that irrigates some of the richest soils on our planet. To the south, the Igua u River flows west from its sources in Curitiba, our capital, all the way to the magnificent Igua u Falls, which define the border with Argentina and Paraguay. It is also important to consider the subterranean reservoirs of water over which Paraná has developed with emphasis on the Guarani Aquifer and Serra Geral Aquifer. Paraná has outstanding levels of production of soybeans, corn, wheat, coffee and several fruits, honey, and animal protein as well.

Nature has blessed our territory, and the historical occupation of land by small agricultural units has allowed agriculture to flourish, making Paraná one of the wealthiest states in Brazil. In addition to the production of grains and commodities, we are the state with the most significant production of organic farming, pesticide and pollution-free food, strengthening rural revitalization and nature conservation.

Paraná is also an important hub for science and research with dozens of universities and institutes that produce knowledge aiming to boost the development of agriculture sustainability. It is worth mentioning the role of the Federal University of Paraná, the first public university in Brazil, as well as the state-run public universities of Londrina and Maringá. Science is thriving in Paraná and this is certainly an asset that should be taken into consideration.

Paraná has, as I said, a privileged position. Our coast has one of the richest bays in the world with one of the most preserved ecosystems in the Atlantic Forest and hundreds of islands, and one of the most important harbors in Latin America in the city of Paranaguá, through which a vast quantity of exports sail all over the world.

China is already the biggest commercial partner of Paraná (and of the whole of Brazil as well) and since 2018, China Merchants has been responsible for the administration of the container terminal of Paranaguá and this contract will last till 2048. We are already engaged and connected with China in many areas, but I strongly believe that there is still untouched potential for the partnership to increase agriculture research and production with a focus on agroecological products coming from fair trade practices empowering farmers that produce healthy food items that could be easily exported to China.

GT: Paraná is a strategic gateway to the Pacific, and the "Bi-Oceanic Rail Corridor" could reshape South American trade routes. How do you see this project impacting Paraná's economy?

Brand:This is a very important question. Paraná already has a railway infrastructure that must go through a process of modernization. Brazil has made, in past decades, bad choices on railways; we completely lost the capacity for passenger transportation and the cargo transports have gone mainly to truck logistics.

I personally believe that the "Bi-Oceanic Rail Corridor" that China promotes could be the opportunity to reshape our logistics and Paraná is a very important hub for this project. On the east, the Paranaguá Harbor complex is one of the most important of the Atlantic trade and on the west, we have the connection with Paraguay and Argentina. We are in a central position for this project, but as I said it is important, from our perspective, to make it an opportunity to redesign our logistics in terms of transportation of assets and people as well, placing Paraná in a future era of modernization that we can already see as the reality in China with high-speed trains.

GT: The GDI highlights sustainability, and Paraná is a leader in agribusiness. How can Chinese investments in agri-tech, such as precision farming and bioenergy, align with Paraná's sustainability goals?

Brand:In my recent trip to China in March, we visited the facilities of the China National Machinery Industry Corporation in Nanjing and were very impressed by the technology that is being used to enhance production, control plagues, optimize inputs, and is suitable for small farmers, family units; this would make the whole difference for our reality in Brazil. We need machines and technology for small farmers and it would be fantastic for us to have this type of machinery available and even more fantastic for it to be produced there. In Suzhou, we visited the China Agriculture University's laboratories, organic rice fields, and industry and waste treatment for bio-input generation. This last project is especially important and significant because it can bring a definitive solution to the critical problem of waste production from our cities and at the same time create facilities for agroecological production with rich, local, and sustainable fertilizers.

Paraná already has some good practices in agriculture sustainability but the overall challenge is to decrease the dependence on chemical fertilizers, enhance hydric policies, and promote more and more agroecological practices. China, as our major commercial partner, could induce this transition by demanding products that have their origins in these nature-friendly practices. That would surely be a stepping stone for structural change in Paraná's agricultural production and would create healthier food chains for producers and consumers in Brazil and China as well.

GT: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a crucial role in bilateral trade. As a legislator, what policy reforms do you propose to facilitate SME cooperation, particularly in agribusiness and food processing?

Brand:First of all, I feel that we must bring China closer to Paraná, and create bridges of connection between our cultures and societies. There is, in Brazil, a lack of trustworthy information and knowledge about China. We are exposed to some big media outlets and news broadcasts that try to create an anti-China atmosphere that hinders business and culture proximity. We should surely promote these contacts in a more active way showing how these small and medium enterprises can do business with China, what the paths are to make it concrete and viable, and bring Chinese enterprises to Paraná, sharing technological advances and good practices for agriculture and food processing as a whole. Our countries can mutually grow from this closeness. We can promote bilateral events showing Paraná producers how they can do good business with China.

GT: Beyond agriculture, China is expanding investments in Brazil's high-tech manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure. How do you see Paraná positioning itself to attract Chinese investments in these sectors?

Brand:Paraná is one of the best territories for investments in Brazil due to its strategic geographic position and facilities - railways and roadway networks, harbors, borders, universities, institutes, and qualified labor force. We can benefit a lot from Chinese technology and know-how. At the same time, I must emphasize the need for cultural education about China and the broadening of trade between our societies. The eradication of poverty and food insecurity, along with the millennia of knowledge inherent in Chinese society and the climate change policies currently being implemented, should all be positioned as key topics for cultural exchange and bilateral discussions between our societies.

GT: China and Brazil are both major players in the Global South. From a state-level perspective, how can Paraná contribute to strengthening South-South cooperation within the framework of initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative and the GDI?

Brand:I can say for myself that we will put in all the effort possible to further connect Paraná with the Chinese advancements that can help promote social justice and prosperity. At a time when we are watching the rise of neo-fascism all over the world, the spread of false propaganda and fake news with the tools of social media along with the dismantling of world trade by the current US administration, it is crucial for countries that were once colonized to come together to put forward a global agenda of mutual help, awareness, and cooperation.

"To serve the people" means to create good conditions of living for everybody with the preservation of culture and nature with the help of science and good public policies. I conclude by reminding everyone that climate change is happening right now and we must not forget our commitments to reducing damage and creating resilient cities and regions. China and Brazil (including Paraná, the state I represent) must walk side by side helping each other in these hard and perilous times we face ahead of us.

