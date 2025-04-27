Stories of High-Quality Development | A road less taken offers unparalleled views

People's Daily Online) 15:37, April 27, 2025

Narrator: Zhang Deqiang, Chairman and President of Visionox Technology Inc.

How has a tiny piece of luminous "glass" changed the fate of China's display industry？

People often ask me — an entrepreneur who got his start in a lab — where private companies find the confidence to keep innovating. My answer? It comes down to three things: the courage to dream, the guts to act, and the grit to persevere.

Having the courage to dream requires us to align the company's future with the needs of the country.

29 years ago, in a lab at Tsinghua University, a few of us stared intently at a piece of luminous glass. It was China's first OLED test piece. Back then, the global display industry was dominated by foreign firms.

"Why shouldn't China lead the next generation of display technology?" We intellectuals must have the courage to dream, to blaze a trail of independent innovation by transforming OLED from a lab experiment into a full-fledged industrialized product.

Today, our flexible displays are used in the foldable phones of major brands. In 2024, Visionox ranked among the top three globally in AMOLED display shipments for smartphones and first in AMOLED display shipments for smart wearable products.

The guts to act means stepping into uncharted territory and creating your own way forward.

When we decided to build a mass production line, some warned us that OLED was too ahead of its time and advised us to focus on LCD. When the global OLED market slumped and large numbers of companies exited, we were urged to exit too.

But from day one, Visionox was driven by a mission to serve the nation through industry and reshape the tech landscape. It's like climbing Mount Qomolangma — the southern route may be easier, but we chose the tougher northern path, which offers a different perspective. Through innovation and self-reliance, we've carved out a new path for the display industry in China.

Now, as OLED technology expands from small to medium and large screens, the technological pathway has yet to be finalized, pushing industrial development once again into the "uncharted territory."

In 2023, we launched self-developed Visionox Intelligent Pixelization (ViP) technology, significantly enhancing screen brightness, lifespan, and other performances. We're confident to help China's new-type display industry shift from being big to being strong.

The grit to persevere requires us to stay true to our original inspiration over the long haul.

How many twists and turns does a flexible screen take on its journey from the lab to the market?

This screen, thinner than a strand of hair, contains 11 precision layers — each crafted in an environment of high precision, extreme cleanliness, and complete isolation from moisture and oxygen. The entire process takes over 20 days and involves more than 1,000 steps.

Innovation isn't a sprint — it's a marathon. From that tiny lab chip to today's globally used "China Screen," it's been a journey spanning over 20 years. Along the way, we've scaled cliffs and braved storms, driven by the courage to dream, the guts to act, and the grit to persist, without slackening our pace.

This is the driving force behind innovation in China's private enterprises. With the courage to dream, we find direction; with the guts to act, we build strength; with the grit to persevere, we are always full of hope.

Today, Chinese private enterprises are no longer "followers." If the most traveled route is crowded, we'll blaze a new trail!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)