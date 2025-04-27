Ethiopia reiterates keen resolve to strengthen all-weather strategic partnership with China

Xinhua) 13:22, April 27, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has reiterated the government's keen resolve to further solidify its robust economic and trade ties with China as part of the two countries' all-weather strategic partnership.

Tiruneh made the remarks in a statement issued Thursday following his meeting with a high-level delegation of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Tiruneh said the two sides agreed that "Ethiopia is a favorable investment destination for Chinese investors, and that the strategic partnership between the two countries, which remains steadfast and resilient, needs to be enhanced, especially in the economic cooperation sector."

The deputy prime minister highlighted that the discussions, among other things, envisaged further deepening the two countries' partnership across various cooperation areas, including in investment, economic development, and trade sectors.

Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation also held talks with senior officials at the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) on enhancing the Sino-Ethiopian investment cooperation, particularly in areas of industrial development, infrastructure, and manufacturing, the EIC disclosed in a statement.

During the discussions, EIC Commissioner Zeleke Temesgen underscored the crucial need to "further strengthen the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and China," as part of the East African country's active efforts to foster a more competitive and transparent investment environment.

Recent data from the EIC showed that China has remained a leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ethiopia, with over 4,500 Chinese-run projects currently operating in the East African country.

Noting that Ethiopia has attracted 3.92 billion U.S. dollars in FDI inflow last fiscal year ending on July 7, 2024, the EIC highlighted that China accounted for almost 50 percent of all FDI inflows into the country during the reported period.

