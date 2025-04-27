Indonesian journalists feel the pulse of Chinese modernization

April 27, 2025

CHONGQING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- "I want to live in Minzhucun and I wonder how to make the same community in my country," said Andreas Maryoto, deputy managing editor of Indonesia's daily newspaper Kompas.

Over the past few days, Maryoto and other media representatives from more than 20 countries have visited China to explore the country's advancement in fields such as intelligent manufacturing, cultural preservation, and urban renewal.

During his trip to Minzhucun, a community in Jiulongpo District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, he was highly intrigued by the community that aligns with his ideals.

On arriving at Minzhucun, Maryoto was struck by the clean and orderly environment. The streets are lined with bustling shops and throngs of visitors. Young people gather at trendy spots to take photos.

Established in the 1950s as a residential area for workers of a factory in Chongqing, it once faced issues such as poor sanitation, outdated facilities, and aging housing. Now, the community serves as a microcosm of China's efforts to renovate aging neighborhoods and implement urban renewal.

As one of China's first urban renewal projects, Minzhucun's rebirth began in 2021. The project included improving infrastructure, adding elevators, and enhancing social services such as education and elderly care. Over three years, the community underwent a remarkable transformation, significantly improving residents' quality of life.

In the People's Artisan Studio, the community's service workshop, local craftsmen work rent-free, earning money by offering services like shoe repairs and key replacements. In the community canteen, residents can enjoy meals starting at just 10 yuan (about 1.4 U.S. dollars), with additional discounts for seniors aged 60 and above.

"The community is so people-oriented as it cares about all the residents. For the senior residents, the community offers job opportunities for those who want to work and bear in mind their living conditions and health issues," said Maryoto, adding that he deemed this place the best example to show the world how to care for the community.

During the visit, Maryoto kept taking notes, eager to share China's experience with people in Indonesia. He participated in a courtyard meeting to gain a deeper understanding of local community governance. At this gathering, people sit together to exchange ideas, chat about daily life, share gossip, and discuss community issues. He asked how public participation is incorporated into the governance process in Minzhucun.

The secret to Minzhucun's changes is empowering every resident to be the master of their own affairs, replied Qin Changde, Party secretary of the Jiulongpo District.

Qin added that, during the renovation, decisions on elevator placement, market design, and wastewater management were made through public discussions. The government acted as a facilitator, organizing surveys and meetings to ensure every resident's voice could be heard.

"Chinese modernization is not only for the rich and the urban people. It also works with rural and ordinary people, and no one was left behind," said Maryoto. He has written an article on the strategies of Chongqing's modernization, documenting his reflections and experiences from this trip, which was published in Kompas.

"The community exemplifies that the Chinese government cares about people so much and views leading the people to a better life as their abiding goal," said Agus Setiawan, senior editor of Indonesia's Antara News Agency.

During their four-day visit, they have got the full picture of Chongqing. The group visited the Seres Super Factory to witness the development of new-energy vehicles in China. When visiting Dazu Rock Carvings, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, they learnt about China's fruitful endeavor to protect ancient cultural relics.

"I can feel all the aspects of Chinese modernization as we know what the past, the present, and the future of the country are looking like, all of which are amazing," said Maryoto.

They also highlighted cooperation between China and Indonesia.

"At present, many Chinese auto manufacturers such as BYD and Seres have set up factories in Indonesia. Some of the auto enterprises in China have developed self-driving technology, so we can work hand in hand with China to introduce such technology to Indonesia," said Setiawan.

"We seek to strengthen synergy with China and learn from China about some science and technology. Indonesia needs to adopt new technologies to become a country of the future," said Maryoto, adding that cooperation in education and tourism between both countries should also be promoted in the future.

