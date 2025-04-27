Luoyang, an ancient capital of 13 Chinese dynasties

Photo shows a night view of Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

With a history as a city spanning over 4,000 years, Luoyang in central China's Henan Province served as the capital for 13 Chinese dynasties throughout history.

Every April, the city comes alive with blooming peonies. Luoyang's unique blend of ancient heritage and modern development draws visitors from across China and around the world, offering a glimpse into the evolution of Chinese civilization.

Photo shows a night view of Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a view of the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a view of the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

A visitor poses for a photo at the Yingtianmen site museum at the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a night view of the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a night view of the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows Longmen ancient street in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

