Follow Eurasian journalists on a journey back to China's Tang Dynasty

People's Daily Online) 16:58, April 25, 2025

Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian countries, wearing Tang-style Hanfu costumes, gathered at the Yingtianmen site museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on April 23, 2025.

The journalists, representing countries along the ancient Silk Road that flourished during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), greeted each other in traditional Chinese fashion, evoking the cultural exchanges of a thousand years ago.

