Eurasian journalists explore peony porcelain craft in Luoyang

People's Daily Online) 16:27, April 24, 2025

Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian countries visited the Luoyang Peony Porcelain Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province on April 22, 2025. The visit, part of a six-day "Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang," which runs through Saturday, focuses on experiencing China's intangible cultural heritage firsthand.

Peony porcelain, inspired by Luoyang's famous flowers, captures the peony's form and colors, reproducing its beauty through porcelain.

Li Xuewu, who created peony porcelain in 2009, also preserves Tang Dynasty (618-907) white porcelain-making techniques. His innovation combines traditional methods with modern artistic elements.

Under the guidance of artisans, the journalists tried making peony porcelain, molding delicate petals with thin clay to capture the flowers' elegance. This hands-on experience gave the journalists a deeper understanding of Chinese intangible cultural heritage and built a bridge for cultural exchange.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)