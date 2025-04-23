Eurasian journalists tour site museum of China's earliest known dynasty

People's Daily Online) 16:21, April 23, 2025

Photo shows an aerial view of the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo provided by the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital)

Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian countries visited the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on April 22, as part of the ongoing "Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang."

The Erlitou site in Yanshi district covers approximately 3 million square meters, with its main remains dating back 3,520 to 3,750 years. Most scholars believe the site contains capital city ruins from the middle and late Xia Dynasty (2070 BC-1600 BC), China's earliest known dynasty.

The museum, which opened in 2019 and covers a floorage of 32,000 square meters, showcases Xia Dynasty history, culture and archaeological discoveries from the Erlitou site.

Participants in the "Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang" visit the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

A visitor examines artifacts at the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows an artifact displayed at the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows an artifact displayed at the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a reproduction of an ancient artifact on display at the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)