Eurasian journalists explore China's 'never-fading' peony porcelain art in Luoyang

People's Daily Online) 15:05, April 23, 2025

Photo shows peony porcelain handicrafts on display at the Luoyang Peony Porcelain Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian countries visited the Luoyang Peony Porcelain Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on April 22, as part of their six-day "Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang."

During the museum visit, journalists observed peony porcelain craftsmanship and its artistic qualities.

Li Xuewu, who created peony porcelain in 2009, also preserves Tang Dynasty (618-907) white porcelain-making techniques. His innovation combines traditional methods with modern artistic elements.

The porcelain, inspired by Luoyang's famous peonies, captures the flower's form and colors in what admirers call "the peony flower that never fades." The artwork has been presented as a state gift to foreign leaders multiple times, helping promote international exchange and showcase Chinese cultural appeal.

A visitor poses with peony porcelain handicrafts at the Luoyang Peony Porcelain Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Journalists examine peony porcelain handicrafts at the Luoyang Peony Porcelain Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows peony porcelain handicrafts displayed at the Luoyang Peony Porcelain Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

A visitor tries making peony porcelain at the Luoyang Peony Porcelain Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

