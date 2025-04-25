We Are China

Ceramic art breathes new life into central China's village

People's Daily Online) 14:22, April 25, 2025

Photo shows the entrance of Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village in Luoning county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

About 120 kilometers from downtown Luoyang in central China's Henan Province sits a small village consisting of traditional farmhouses, cave dwellings and striking natural scenery.

Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village, founded by Chinese ceramic artist Guo Aihe in 2015, spans about 3,000 mu (200 hectares) and celebrates the region's famous tricolored glazed pottery (Sancai) alongside its natural setting.

While preserving the area's authentic character, the village features creative enhancements to traditional earthen houses and cave dwellings. More than 6,000 large pottery vats are scattered throughout the village as artistic installations. Besides, some pottery vats are repurposed as waste bins and paving stones.

The village has hosted nine themed art exhibitions since 2015, directing all proceeds toward arts education in rural mountain communities. It has also established arts programs in 86 schools throughout Luoning county, reaching more than 70,000 students.

Photo shows artistic installations made from pottery vats at Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village in Luoning county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows tricolored glazed ceramic art products displayed at Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village in Luoning county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Traditional cave dwellings are converted into art exhibition halls at Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village in Luoning county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Local primary school students learn ceramic crafts at Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village in Luoning county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a pathway paved with pottery vats at Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village in Luoning county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows waste bins made from pottery vats at Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village in Luoning county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a scenic view of Luoyang Sancai (International) Ceramic Village in Luoning county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

