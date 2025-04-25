We Are China

Chinese tractor maker produces 1 vehicle every 3 minutes

People's Daily Online) 16:52, April 25, 2025

YTO Group Corporation, based in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, was established in 1959. The company specializes in manufacturing large equipment, including agricultural equipment, engineering machinery and power machinery, with its "Dongfanghong" tractors serving as its flagship product range.

A new tractor rolls off the company's production line every three minutes. YTO exports its machinery to markets in regions including Africa, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Latin America.

Photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows an assembling line of YTO Group Corporation in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows an assembling line of YTO Group Corporation in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows an assembling line of YTO Group Corporation in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Staff work on an assembling line of YTO Group Corporation in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 25, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

"Dongfanghong" tractors are seen at YTO Group Corporation in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 25, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

