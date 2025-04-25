Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 hits cinemas across Nordic countries

COPENHAGEN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, began rolling out in cinemas across Denmark and other Nordic countries this week.

European distributor Trinity CineAsia, which acquired theatrical distribution rights for Ne Zha 2 across 37 European countries, reported strong box office performance since the film's European debut in March.

According to the company's release schedule, Ne Zha 2 is being screened in more than 20 cities across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland from this week.

The distributor noted that this scale of release highlights strong confidence among Nordic cinema chains in the film's commercial potential.

Official figures show that Ne Zha 2 has already grossed over 2 billion U.S. dollars globally, including presales and international earnings.

The Chinese embassy in Denmark on Thursday hosted a special screening at a cinema in Copenhagen.

Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng delivered remarks at the event, saying that the international release of Ne Zha 2 represents a meaningful effort to share Chinese traditional culture with the world.

More than 100 guests attended the screening. Among them, Copenhagen resident Anders Christiansen praised the film's high-quality animation, gripping fight scenes and emotionally touching storyline.

"It's a movie for the whole family," he said, adding that he plans to watch it again with his two children.

