Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" screened in Cambodian capital

Xinhua) 13:12, March 26, 2025

PHNOM PENH, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," the highest-grossing animated film of all time, was screened here Tuesday evening, attracting hundreds of moviegoers.

Premiered at the Olympia Mall's Legend Cinema, "Ne Zha 2" was dubbed in Chinese, with subtitles in both Chinese and English.

At the event, many moviegoers posed for photos near the "Ne Zha 2" posters in front of the cinema, and some children dressed up as key characters in the movie, such as Nezha and Aobing.

"Ne Zha 2" continues the tale of the iconic boy god from Chinese mythology, as Nezha and his ally Aobing struggle to rebuild their physical forms and secure their fate with the help of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren.

Throughout the screening, enthusiastic viewers were immersed in the film, reacting with laughter, gasps, excitement, applause and admiration.

Cambodian viewer Kang Sovanthyda, 24, said she was thrilled to watch the film as she was very eager to see it for a long time after hearing that it captivated audiences worldwide.

"Visual effects are stunning, and there are funny scenes that make us laugh, but there are also emotional scenes that can make us cry," she told Xinhua.

Another moviegoer, Yun Seavvay, said the movie was about the fate of Ne Zha, with a lot of thrilling scenes.

"For this animated film, I think the design of characters fits traditional Chinese mythology, blending with Chinese culture and implying a lot of educational value," she told Xinhua. "I could say that this film is amazing and unique for this year."

Seavvay said the film also showed respect and affection for parents and relatives, and also told about the value and struggle in life.

