Ne Zha and Ao Bing 'team up' for World Meteorological Day rap on closing early warning gap

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:25, March 24, 2025

Sunday marks this year's World Meteorological Day, highlighting the mission to close the early warning gap. Chinese mythological heroes Nezha and Aobing were "invited" by the China Meteorological Administration on a journey to create a rap based on the theme, seeking solutions to 'close the gap'. Click to see how Ne Zha and Ao Bing create the rap and discover the powerful message they deliver through their unique collaboration!

