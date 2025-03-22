Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" officially in cinema in Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:56, March 22, 2025

People pose for photos with banners of "Ne Zha 2" at a cinema in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 21, 2025. Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," the highest-grossing animated film of all time, was officially in cinema in Indonesia on Friday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

