Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" hits Japan screens

Xinhua) 11:01, March 15, 2025

TOKYO, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," the highest-grossing animated film of all time, hit Japanese movie screens on Friday, attracting a large crowd of moviegoers.

At the premiere in Tokyo, many showed up early and queued up to take photos with the movie poster prior to the highly anticipated screening.

The animated epic fantasy film was screened in 32 theaters in more than 20 cities in Japan on the day with Chinese and English subtitles. The Japanese subtitled version will be released in the country on April 4.

After watching the film, Japanese moviegoer Keiji Miyamoto told Xinhua that "Ne Zha 2" was more exciting than expected, especially the exquisite and delicate visuals and creative character settings, which made the whole film more fascinating.

Japanese film and music producer Yutaka Kitamura said that although he did not understand Chinese and could only understand the content of the film through English subtitles, works that truly connect the world can transcend language.

Noting that "Ne Zha 2" excelled at visual, sound and many other aspects, Kitamura said Chinese films are very impressive.

