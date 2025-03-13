Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" hits Philippine cinemas
MANILA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated movie "Ne Zha 2," the highest-grossing animated film of all time, hit Philippine movie screens on Wednesday.
Filipino movie-goers will have a chance to experience the breathtaking animation, spectacular action sequences, and rich mythology that have captivated audiences worldwide.
Filipino Claude Play was one of the lucky few who watched "Ne Zha 2" during a recent pre-screening in Manila.
"I am very familiar with the Chinese mythology behind it. Watching 'Ne Zha 2' showed me a bigger lore about Chinese mythology," he told a TV interview.
The film, the sequel to 2019's "Ne Zha," was first released in China on Jan. 29. It continues the tale of the iconic boy god from Chinese mythology, as Ne Zha and his ally Ao Bing struggle to rebuild their physical forms and secure their fate with the help of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren.
"Ne Zha 2" has become the first non-Hollywood film to exceed 2 billion U.S. dollars in global earnings, including presales, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.
