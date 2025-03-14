Ne Zha's brush with success spread

15:21, March 14, 2025 By Zhu Xingxin, Chen Liang ( China Daily

A passerby admires a Ne Zha-themed mural painted on a wall of a bridge underpass in Taiyuan, Shanxi, on Feb 25. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

In the wake of the success of the animated movie Ne Zha 2, a wave of "Ne Zha fever" has swept across China.

Streets have become canvases for vibrant murals, with the rebellious yet heroic figure taking center stage. Some Ne Zha-themed graffiti walls have become hot spots for tourists to snap photos.

Wang Jianjie, 33, an artist from Gaoping city, Shanxi province, took the lead in creating one of the popular graffiti walls.

He told China Daily that he and his team worked from 8 am to 5 pm, overcoming many challenges, to present the 2.5-meter-high and 1-meter-wide image of Ne Zha in graffiti on a wall in an urban village in Gaoping.

"Seeing our creation become a popular spot for visitors fills me with joy," Wang said. The mural vividly portrays Ne Zha's fierce determination and inner strength, traits that have resonated deeply with audiences at home and abroad.

Wang Jianjie works on a mural of Ne Zha in Gaoping, Shanxi province. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

For Wang, the inspiration behind the mural was deeply personal.

"Ne Zha's expression is resolute, his eyes gleaming with unyielding determination. Despite his small stature, he embodies immense power. That's the spirit I wanted to convey through my artwork," he said.

The creative process, however, was far from easy, with February temperatures dropping to — 4 C.

"The cold was our biggest challenge," Wang said. "When we were sketching the outline, my hands were so numb I could barely hold the chalk."

Undeterred, Wang and his team carefully selected a bridge underpass in an urban village as the location.

"The wall here has good quality, ample space, low traffic flow and a safe surrounding environment, making it an ideal place for painting," he said.

To complement the mural of young Ne Zha, they also painted a larger, 3-meter-tall depiction of an adult Ne Zha nearby, creating a striking contrast that invites viewers to reflect on themes of growth and transformation.

Bi Haibo, another member of the team, said, "We hope to celebrate the global success of Ne Zha 2 in our own way, closely linking our city with the animation, while also inspiring us to continue exploring the field of art."

The completed murals quickly won the hearts of locals. Wang Shiyi, a devoted Ne Zha fan from Gaoping, couldn't contain her excitement.

"It's incredible to see such amazing artwork right here in my hometown!" she said.

A picture of Ne Zha by Wang and his team in Gaoping. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

Wang Jianjie said that he went to see Ne Zha 2 on the first day of the Chinese New Year.

"The plot was outstanding, and the visual effects were stunning. I am already looking forward to Ne Zha 3," he said.

He said that he has loved drawing since he was young. To improve his painting skills, he has often traveled to other cities in the country over the years to learn from excellent graffiti artists and has made a group of like-minded friends. He established the Dingjie Wall Mural Art Studio in Gaoping.

Last August, the domestically produced game Black Myth: Wukong brought attention to Shanxi's ancient architecture, with Gaoping's Tiefo Temple as one of the game's scenes attracting a large number of tourists.

Wang Jianjie and his team seized the opportunity to paint Sun Wukong, the protagonist of the game, and other related images around the Iron Buddha Temple, welcoming visitors with a series of Wukong-themed wall murals.

Recently, Ne Zha-themed murals have also appeared in the cities of Taiyuan and Datong in Shanxi. Leveraging this popular character, local authorities are promoting the deep integration of culture and tourism.

Near Zhijiabu Forest Park in Datong, a mural of Ne Zha characters, about 4.5 meters high and 10 meters wide, quickly became a new hot spot for visitors.

Zhang Yekong, the leader of the creative team, said, "To capture the dynamic flames on the mural, we combined spray painting with hand-painting techniques to bring the characters to life.

"Our goal with the Ne Zha murals is to inspire young people to stay true to themselves and keep striving for their dreams," Zhang added.

Looking ahead, Wang Jianjie is optimistic about the future of graffiti art.

"Our team has always loved animation. Through our work, we hope to introduce more people to the richness of Chinese culture," he said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)