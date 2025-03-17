"Ne Zha 2" storms into global box office top 5, cementing it as a cultural phenomenon

People walk past a poster of the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 at a cinema in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has soared past Disney's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to claim the fifth spot on the all-time global box office charts, further solidifying its status as both a cultural and commercial phenomenon.

According to data from ticketing platform Maoyan as of Saturday, the film's global earnings -- including presales -- have surpassed 15.019 billion yuan (about 2.09 billion U.S. dollars), a milestone reached just 45 days after its release during the Chinese New Year on Jan. 29.

This latest feat adds to an impressive list of records for the film, which became the first film to gross 1 billion U.S. dollars in a single market, the first non-Hollywood title to enter the billion-dollar club, and the highest-grossing animated movie of all time worldwide.

MILESTONE FOR CHINESE CINEMA

Directed by Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi, the sequel to 2019's "Ne Zha" -- which grossed 5 billion yuan and topped the Chinese box office that year -- has redefined the ceiling for single-film earnings in Chinese cinema. Over 98 percent of its revenue has come from the Chinese mainland, according to Maoyan data.

"This success has not only boosted the confidence of creators but also showcased the resilience and immense growth potential of the Chinese market," said Lai Li, a Maoyan analyst.

The film's roots run deep in Chinese mythology, continuing the story of the boy god Nezha as he and his ally Aobing struggle to rebuild their physical forms. With the help of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, they navigate a journey of self-discovery, fate and defiance.

The story's rich mythology, dazzling animation and universal themes have struck a chord with audiences. "'Ne Zha 2' is a miracle and a peak in Chinese cinema, a record that may remain unbroken for a long time," said Chen Xuguang, director of the Institute of Film, Television and Theatre at Peking University.

EXPANDING GLOBAL REACH WITH ACCLAIM

The film's technical achievements are just as remarkable. With nearly 2,000 visual effects shots and contributions from 138 animation studios, "Ne Zha 2" exemplifies the growing strength of China's creative industry.

Since its international rollout began on Feb. 13 in Australia and New Zealand, "Ne Zha 2" has steadily expanded its global footprint. It opened in North America the following day, shattering the region's 20-year-old opening weekend record for a Chinese-language film.

Sheila Sofian, a professor at the University of Southern California and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, praised the film's production design, sound design, and music, calling it "mind-blowing" in a video interview shared by China Media Group.

After debuting in Singapore on March 6, "Ne Zha 2" launched this week in the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, with further Southeast Asian rollouts planned in the coming weeks.

Its European expansion is also underway. On Friday, the film held preview screenings in Britain and Ireland ahead of its official March 21 release in both countries, with further European rollouts to follow.

Cedric Behrel, managing director of Trinity CineAsia, which holds theatrical distribution rights for "Ne Zha 2" across 37 territories, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, France and Spain, described the film's European launch as "unprecedented in scope."

INDUSTRY-WIDE, CULTURAL IMPACT

"Ne Zha 2" has struck a deep emotional chord with audiences. One Maoyan user reflected on the film's themes of prejudice and resilience, writing, "The line 'prejudice in people's hearts is like an unmovable mountain' rings true... Even I, from a humble background, used to judge others based on their family background."

Another viewer, a high school student preparing for China's tough college entrance exams, found personal inspiration: "With 100 days left until the exam, 'Ne Zha 2' reminded me that my potential is limitless. If there's no path ahead, I'll carve one out myself!"

Largely driven by "Ne Zha 2," China's box office revenue during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday hit a record high, injecting much-needed optimism into the country's film industry, which saw earnings fall by 23 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, and by 34 percent from the pre-pandemic peak in 2019.

Dong Wenxin, a film critic and manager of a cinema in Jinan, Shandong Province, emphasized the film's industry-wide impact. "'Ne Zha 2' hasn't drained the market but expanded it. More people are paying attention to theatrical releases and are willing to support quality content," she told Xinhua. "We owe a lot to 'Ne Zha 2' -- it's proof that great commercial blockbusters can sustain a healthy market cycle."

Beyond its domestic success, "Ne Zha 2" is poised to serve as a cultural bridge, offering global audiences a window into China's rich mythology and traditions.

Yin Hong, vice chairman of the China Film Association and a professor at Tsinghua University, told Xinhua that the success of "Ne Zha 2" reflects the dynamism of China's creative industries, the enduring appeal of its traditional culture, and the potential for Chinese stories to captivate audiences all over the world.

In a video interview, Jiaozi reflected on the personal journey the "Ne Zha" films have taken him on, revealing how the series has evolved from his own passion into a broad cultural phenomenon. "The first step was creating something I loved, and domestic audiences loved it too," he said. "Over time, I've worked to improve it, to refine my craft. I believe that one day, new ideas, deeper meanings, and a new soul will emerge from it, and the whole world will be able to appreciate it."

Cultural creative products of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 are pictured in a toy store in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Youyi)

