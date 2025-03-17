Home>>
'Ne Zha 2' stands as 5th highest-grossing movie in history
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:40, March 17, 2025
As of March 15, the Chinese animated movie Ne Zha 2 has generated over 15.019 billion yuan ($2.072 billion) in global box office, surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and become No 5 on the list of the highest-grossing films in global box office history.
