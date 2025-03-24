Bringing Nezha to life with scissors and red paper

(People's Daily App) 14:50, March 24, 2025

Experience the captivating craft of intangible cultural heritage as a skilled artisan uses a simple pair of scissors and a sheet of red paper to create a stunning Nezha paper-cut masterpiece!

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Niu Yan)

