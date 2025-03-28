Belgian premiere of "Ne Zha 2" draws crowds, praise

Xinhua) March 27

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Audiences in Belgium have warmly welcomed the premiere of "Ne Zha 2," a Chinese animated blockbuster now on a week-long tour across nine Belgian cities, including Brussels and Antwerp.

The film, released in Belgium on Wednesday, was crafted over five years by a team of 4,000 animators. It reimagines the ancient tale of Ne Zha, a rebellious boy-god from Chinese folklore, infusing it with contemporary themes of identity, resilience and social justice.

At Brussels' Kinepolis cinema, long lines formed well before the screening. Some attendees wore traditional Hanfu robes, drawing admiration from the crowd, while a young boy mimicked Ne Zha's signature hand gestures, enchanted by the hero's magic.

Dazzling animation and meticulous detail -- Ne Zha's colourful ribbons twisting through the air, the grandeur of the palace -- left the audience spellbound. A dynamic soundtrack, precisely timed to each moment of action, amplified every battle cry and clash of weapons, heightening the sense of immersion.

With its blend of mythology, tradition, and modern storytelling, "Ne Zha 2" struck a chord with a diverse crowd. As the credits rolled, conversations filled the theatre, carrying the film's emotional impact beyond the screen.

"Even without understanding every detail, you can relate to Ne Zha and his fight against fate," said one Belgian viewer.

Another audience member, Jan Reyniers, was particularly impressed, saying, "The film was visually spectacular and technically outstanding... it's easily the best animated film of its kind I've ever seen."

