In pics: Belgian premiere of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2

Xinhua) 11:20, March 27, 2025

A boy plays a game at the Belgian premiere of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Audience pose for photos at the Belgian premiere of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A woman takes selfies at the Belgian premiere of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Audience watch Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 at the Belgian film premiere in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Children holding posters of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 pose for photos at the Belgian film premiere in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

