Home>>
In pics: Belgian premiere of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2
(Xinhua) 11:20, March 27, 2025
A boy plays a game at the Belgian premiere of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Audience pose for photos at the Belgian premiere of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
A woman takes selfies at the Belgian premiere of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Audience watch Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 at the Belgian film premiere in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Children holding posters of Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 pose for photos at the Belgian film premiere in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" screened in Cambodian capital
- Bringing Nezha to life with scissors and red paper
- "Ne Zha" franchise slays Chinese film record with 20 bln yuan earnings
- Ne Zha and Ao Bing 'team up' for World Meteorological Day rap on closing early warning gap
- Screening of animated sensation "Ne Zha 2" extended to April 30 on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.