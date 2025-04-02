Feature: Vienna Synchron Stage partners in production of Chinese animated hit

April 02, 2025

VIENNA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Just a few minutes' walk from Vienna's bustling Mariahilfer Street, moviegoers over the weekend were transported into a world of Chinese mythology as the animated epic "Ne Zha 2" lit up the screen at the Apollo Cinema, bringing dazzling visuals and a rich cultural legacy.

The Chinese animated blockbuster has been thrilling global audiences with its bold fusion of traditional legend and cutting-edge animation. In Vienna, it came with an added local connection - some of the film's orchestral soundtracks were recorded at the Vienna Synchron Stage, a landmark building near Rosenhuegel Street known for its state-of-the-art facilities and superb acoustics.

"Let me express my deepest compliments to the makers of 'Ne Zha 2'," said Alexander Sacken, chief operating officer for the Vienna Synchron Stage. "It's an amazing hit and really a very positive sign that there can be great movies shot outside the typical centers of movies like the United States... We are very happy and lucky to be part of that whopping success."

Sacken highlighted the studio's unique features, noting that Stage A, the main hall, was purpose-built as a recording stage some 80 years ago and has no 90-degree angles, which prevent sound reflections and enhances audio clarity. The equipment here is also state-of-the-art, compared to other recording stages, he added.

The venue's quiet air conditioning system and superior acoustics create optimal conditions for music recording, while the Vienna Synchron Orchestra, made up of musicians from the city's prestigious orchestras, provides high quality performance.

With "Ne Zha 2" continuing to earn international acclaim, Sacken sees growing momentum for collaboration with the Chinese film industry. "I'm planning to come over to China in summer to see some potential cooperation partners, and we would be very happy to have more projects here and deepen the cooperation between Synchron Stage and Chinese movies and TV shows."

In recent years, Vienna Synchron Stage has worked on several Chinese productions, including "Looking Up" and "Lost in Russia." Sacken believes there is more to come. "The Chinese movie industry is growing. It's a very distinct way to tell stories that works with our orchestra, so I do see a lot of potential in future cooperations," he said.

