Chinese publisher donates calligraphy teaching books, equipment to Tunisian university

TUNIS, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese university press and the Confucius Institute at Carthage University signed a cooperation agreement on Chinese calligraphy education in the Tunisian capital on Thursday.

The signing ceremony included a donation of specialized calligraphy textbooks and instructional equipment from Beijing Normal University Publishing Group, a leading academic publisher affiliated with the prestigious Beijing Normal University, to the Confucius Institute.

Kang Zhen, vice president of Beijing Normal University, underscored the profound historical and cultural significance of Chinese calligraphy during the event.

He emphasized that the partnership aims to foster a deeper appreciation for Chinese culture among Tunisian youth and expand bilateral exchanges, particularly in education and youth development.

Hichem Messaoudi, director of the Higher Institute of Languages of Tunis and Tunisian director of the Confucius Institute, welcomed the initiative. He noted that China and Tunisia have made significant efforts in recent years to expand Chinese language education in the country, and that Tunisian youth are increasingly enthusiastic about learning the language and exploring Chinese culture. The new calligraphy program, he said, will further enrich cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Chinese calligraphy, an art form involving the aesthetic rendering of characters using brush and ink, is regarded as one of the highest expressions of Chinese artistic tradition. Recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in 2009, it remains widely practiced today.

The art continues to evolve through educational initiatives, exhibitions, and digital innovation, serving as a symbol of China's enduring cultural legacy.

