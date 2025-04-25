Pic story of former commander-in-chief of Long March-11 rocket project

Xinhua) 10:41, April 25, 2025

Yang Yiqiang monitors the progress of the vibration test at the CAS Space's experimental center in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. Yang Yiqiang once served as former commander-in-chief of the Long March-11 rocket project. In December 2018, he founded CAS Space, a company focusing on rocket development and space launch services. CAS Space's Lijian-1 carrier rockets have already completed multiple launches, supporting remote sensing and experimental satellites. The upcoming Lijian-2 rocket will be capable of supporting satellite internet networking technology and cargo transport missions for the China's Space Station. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Yang Yiqiang has a box meal after a meeting at the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2025.

Yang Yiqiang stands in Qian Xuesen's office in Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2025. Qian is a late scientist who is considered the father of China's space program.

This portrait photo shows Yang Yiqiang with a model of Lijian-1 carrier rocket in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2025.

Yang Yiqiang (2nd, R), along with the staff, monitors the progress of the vibration test at the CAS Space's experimental center in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025.

