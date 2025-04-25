Pic story of former commander-in-chief of Long March-11 rocket project
Yang Yiqiang monitors the progress of the vibration test at the CAS Space's experimental center in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. Yang Yiqiang once served as former commander-in-chief of the Long March-11 rocket project. In December 2018, he founded CAS Space, a company focusing on rocket development and space launch services. CAS Space's Lijian-1 carrier rockets have already completed multiple launches, supporting remote sensing and experimental satellites. The upcoming Lijian-2 rocket will be capable of supporting satellite internet networking technology and cargo transport missions for the China's Space Station. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Yang Yiqiang has a box meal after a meeting at the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2025. Yang Yiqiang once served as former commander-in-chief of the Long March-11 rocket project. In December 2018, he founded CAS Space, a company focusing on rocket development and space launch services. CAS Space's Lijian-1 carrier rockets have already completed multiple launches, supporting remote sensing and experimental satellites. The upcoming Lijian-2 rocket will be capable of supporting satellite internet networking technology and cargo transport missions for the China's Space Station. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Yang Yiqiang stands in Qian Xuesen's office in Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2025. Qian is a late scientist who is considered the father of China's space program. Yang Yiqiang once served as former commander-in-chief of the Long March-11 rocket project. In December 2018, he founded CAS Space, a company focusing on rocket development and space launch services. CAS Space's Lijian-1 carrier rockets have already completed multiple launches, supporting remote sensing and experimental satellites. The upcoming Lijian-2 rocket will be capable of supporting satellite internet networking technology and cargo transport missions for the China's Space Station. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
This portrait photo shows Yang Yiqiang with a model of Lijian-1 carrier rocket in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2025. Yang Yiqiang once served as former commander-in-chief of the Long March-11 rocket project. In December 2018, he founded CAS Space, a company focusing on rocket development and space launch services. CAS Space's Lijian-1 carrier rockets have already completed multiple launches, supporting remote sensing and experimental satellites. The upcoming Lijian-2 rocket will be capable of supporting satellite internet networking technology and cargo transport missions for the China's Space Station. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Yang Yiqiang (2nd, R), along with the staff, monitors the progress of the vibration test at the CAS Space's experimental center in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. Yang Yiqiang once served as former commander-in-chief of the Long March-11 rocket project. In December 2018, he founded CAS Space, a company focusing on rocket development and space launch services. CAS Space's Lijian-1 carrier rockets have already completed multiple launches, supporting remote sensing and experimental satellites. The upcoming Lijian-2 rocket will be capable of supporting satellite internet networking technology and cargo transport missions for the China's Space Station. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sends test satellite for internet technology into space
- China sends new data relay satellite into space
- China makes breakthroughs in reusable launch vehicle engine technology; engine ready for delivery
- China’s private rocket firm Galactic Energy sends eight satellites into orbits
- Another group of 18 Qianfan Constellation satellites launched in Hainan, South China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.