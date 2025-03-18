China’s private rocket firm Galactic Energy sends eight satellites into orbits
Chinese commercial space company Galactic Energy announced on Monday that it successfully deployed eight satellites into sun-synchronous orbits from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China's Gansu Province.
Six of the satellites launched, designated No.55 to No.60 of the Yunyao constellation, are capable of collecting data on atmospheric temperature, humidity, pressure, and ionospheric electron density.
This data has broad applications in meteorological observation, offering crucial support for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather early-warning systems, the company said.
The remaining two additional satellites, numbered No. 06 and No. 07 and operated by AIRSAT Technology Group, are equipped with multispectral camera payloads capable of capturing high-quality remote sensing imagery.
Their integration into the AIRSAT constellation will broaden remote-sensing capabilities, enhance data diversity, and provide more precise and efficient services for agriculture, forestry, resource management, environmental protection, and disaster prevention, according to Galactic Energy.
To date, Galactic Energy has completed 17 commercial launch missions, successfully delivering 71 satellites into their designated orbits, the company told the Global Times on Monday.
Photos
Related Stories
- Another group of 18 Qianfan Constellation satellites launched in Hainan, South China
- China conducts inaugural launch from Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site
- Top Chinese scientist calls for global cooperation in near Earth asteroid defense
- Joint efforts to boost growth of commercial space sector
- Astronomers unveil 1st 3D map of Milky Way interstellar dust properties
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.