Profile: A journey from fighter jets to the cosmos

JIUQUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- In the boundless expanse of space, Chen Zhongrui is on the brink of realizing a childhood dream, one inspired by the pages of martial arts novels, where legendary Kungfu heroes defy gravity to "soar across rooftops."

According to the 40-year-old Chinese astronaut, the space station's near-weightless embrace will offer him the exhilarating sensation of soaring freely, just as he once imagined in his childhood dreams.

Chen, a former fighter pilot, embarked on the Shenzhou-20 crewed mission this Thursday, joining two fellow astronauts on a journey to China's space station in low-Earth orbit.

Born in 1984 in central China's Huaxian county, Chen's journey to becoming an astronaut began with a deep fascination for mechanics, eventually leading to a distinguished career as a fighter pilot.

"Since childhood, I've been fascinated by the workings of machines," Chen said. As a toddler, he wanted to try driving tractors to thresh wheat, but his parents, worried about his safety, forbade it, leaving him in tears. By junior high, his passion had shifted to the sky, and the exhilarating thrill of aircraft cockpits beckoned him.

After intense physical training, Chen's dedication paid off in 2003 when he was accepted into a military flying academy, where he began his journey as a cadet pilot. Over time, he honed his skills, becoming a seasoned fighter pilot and a skilled instructor.

"I have a natural aptitude for flying, and my passion has driven me to delve deeper, constantly striving to be the best I can be," Chen said.

BEYOND THE BLUE SKY

Now, Chen has soared beyond his childhood dreams, breaking through the atmosphere and venturing into the vast expanse of space.

He fondly recalls his first encounter with Yang Liwei, China's first astronaut in space, who visited his academy shortly after completing the country's historic first space mission in 2003. "That was my first time meeting an astronaut," Chen said.

In 2013, he once again found himself connected to China's manned spaceflight program. During an airborne training mission, he received an unexpected order to clear the airspace to make way for the return of the Shenzhou-10 astronauts. Those two experiences planted the seed of becoming an astronaut in his heart.

When the selection notice arrived in 2018, he submitted his application without a second thought. By September 2020, his determination bore fruit as he was chosen as part of China's third batch of astronaut candidates.

The path to becoming an astronaut was fraught with challenges. Mastering complex theoretical concepts -- many of which he had never encountered before -- proved mentally taxing. "Courses like thermodynamics and orbital mechanics were completely unfamiliar to me," Chen admitted.

As a pilot, Chen was accustomed to memorizing entire manuals before taking the controls. But life as an astronaut called for a different kind of discipline, one that required unwavering adherence to detailed procedures, executed step by step, and in flawless coordination with his crewmates. He had to unlearn old habits, retrain his muscle memory, and adapt to a whole new operational mindset.

Whether in the cockpit of a fighter jet or aboard a spacecraft, Chen still feels the same childlike thrill when engaging with machinery. "It's something innate," he said. "The more complex the machine, the more exhilarated I am."

NEW TASKS

The Shenzhou-20 mission will involve complex extravehicular activities, precise experimental operations and routine maintenance tasks.

"Our main task is to install protective panels, along with perhaps a robotic arm end-effector, and a cable adapter. The adapter works to save time in future storage work," Chen explained.

Chen said that when he and fellow rookie astronaut Wang Jie began training, he felt a tinge of anxiety, worried they might fall behind their seasoned mission commander, Chen Dong, a veteran of two spaceflights.

He sought to close the gap by striving for perfection in every training session, pushing his limits, drilling relentlessly, and honing each detail until it met the highest standard.

A China Central Television video captured how the Shenzhou-20 astronauts overcame challenges through underwater simulation training, replicating the conditions of space to enhance their skills.

Under the mission commander's guidance, Chen was seen installing tool brackets near the model node cabin. "Exiting and entering the model node cabin was difficult due to the bulky extravehicular suits, which were prone to scraping," Chen recalled.

"He's calm, approachable, and always wears a smile, staying composed in any situation," said mission commander Chen Dong, praising Chen's demeanor. "As a former pilot, he has strong operational skills and can quickly master new tasks."

His crewmate Wang described him with three words: responsible, thoughtful, and sincere.

Pledging his full commitment to the mission's success, Chen Zhongrui expressed his excitement: "I am eager to behold our magnificent Earth from space and sense the boundless expanse of the cosmos."

"I'm equally thrilled to experience weightlessness and fulfill my dream of flying like a Kungfu master," Chen added.

