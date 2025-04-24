Feature: Birlin's largest sci-fi bookstore praised by celebrity Chinese writer on World Book Day

BERLIN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- World Book Day is always an important event for booksellers, but an unexpected message from Liu Cixin, a well-known Chinese science fiction writer, made this year's event very special for Otherland, a niche bookstore in Berlin that specializes in fantasy literature from all over the world.

The Hugo Award-winning writer, best known for his book The Three-Body Problem, paid a poetic tribute to the shop, comparing it to "a steadfast beacon, guiding every soul who yearns to draw wisdom from the boundless sea of knowledge."

Simon Weinert, one of Otherland's three owners, said he was surprised and deeply moved by the message marking World Book Day.

"It's really heartwarming because we met him seven years ago ... and that he still remembers, that he knows Otherland still. That's really great," he said.

Liu, who visited Otherland in 2018 and gave a lecture to a packed audience, expressed his hope that the bookstore "will continue to share the charm of reading with ever more people -- through inspiring events and exceptional books -- letting the light of knowledge illuminate the distant horizons of every seeking soul."

Weinert also appreciated Liu's affection for printed books. "I think that's really beautiful ... I mean, (when he writes about) the 'rustling of turning pages,' that's what we're all excited about here and our customers."

Liu's message also included a statement about the significance of the occasion: "On World Book Day, we gather to embrace this grand rendezvous with books. This special day pays tribute to the millennia-old tradition of human reading and offers a heartfelt salute to the legacy of knowledge passed from generation to generation."

Wolfgang Tress, co-owner of Otherland, sees reading - particularly science fiction - as a way to expand the horizons of the mind. "Our brains are constantly dealing with the future, and books we read tell us that the future is not decided but consists of an immense space of possibilities with which we can interact and create a future we want to live in," he said in a written interview.

Reflecting on Liu's message, he said it warmed his "bookshop-keeper-heart." "I couldn't agree more: books are able to change lives for everyone and all of us -- understanding, creating and entertaining by engaging with our imagination," he said.

Carsta, a regular customer who only gave her first name, described Otherland as her favorite bookstore and a source of inspiration because it offers a mix of old rarities and new releases. She purchased a 1965 German edition of Dune, a world-famous science fiction book.

Carsta noted a shift in reading habits. While many people still use smartphones in public spaces, she observed a renewed interest in books. "A lot of people join silent reading and go to places like museum shops, where they can regain good focus," she said.

Thomas Spray, an English lecturer, became involved with Otherland after initially writing book reviews for its newsletter. Later, he joined the staff part-time at Tress's invitation. "I've noticed that while there was a time when reading dropped off, the idea of reading as a hobby is making a comeback. That's great to see," he told Xinhua.

According to data released by the German Publishers and Booksellers Association (BDB), the number of bookstores in Germany increased from approximately 3,200 in 2015 to around 4,500 in 2025. In 2024, the German book industry reported a 0.8 percent increase in overall turnover compared to the previous year.

The BDB described the sector as "a stable business in challenging economic times." Its chairwoman, Karin Schmidt-Friderichs, said that knowledge and inspiring stories are "essential tools for understanding and coping with a complex and crisis-ridden reality". "Books are still a particularly popular medium among young people," she said.

According to Spray, while English-language science fiction continues to dominate the market, readers are increasingly exploring alternatives from other regions, including China. For example, many readers have discovered major works like the Three-Body Trilogy, with some even turning to fanfiction and spin-offs. "What can we read next?" is a frequent question, he said.

"We're really waiting for the German and English translation industries to catch up because the interest is definitely there -- not just from typical sci-fi fans, but also from young people in general," Spray added. "They're looking for alternatives to mainstream Western sci-fi. We see the same trend with African futurism and the current Korean sci-fi wave."

Otherland frequently hosts events for its community. Apart from Liu Cixin, it has welcomed other writers like Chen Qiufan, Baoshu, and Regina Kanyu Wang. Several of their works can be found on the store's shelves.

Felix Meyer zu Venne, co-editor of Kapsel, a German-Chinese magazine focused on Chinese science fiction, described Otherland as the largest sci-fi bookstore in Berlin in terms of its inventory. Overall, it holds a collection of about 11,500 titles, with over one-third dedicated to science fiction in both English and German, according to Tress.

He noted that while Otherland will not make the owners rich, their shop is doing well. "I think it's because of our specialization and a very strong community we have built throughout the years," Tress said.

