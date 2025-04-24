Home>>
Azerbaijani president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:03, April 24, 2025
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Photos
