Azerbaijani president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:03, April 24, 2025

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

