We Are China

China, Azerbaijan establish comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 14:03, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two leaders announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)