China's top legislator meets with Azerbaijani president

Xinhua) 09:32, April 24, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao said that China and Azerbaijan are sincere, good friends of mutual trust, and equal, good partners that bring benefits to each other.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Aliyev on Wednesday morning and drew a new blueprint for the development of China-Azerbaijan relations.

Zhao said China is willing to work with Azerbaijan, taking the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as the fundamental guideline, to carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen cooperation in various fields, and promote greater development of the China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership.

He added that the NPC of China is willing to maintain close exchanges with the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, promote the exchange of experience in areas such as legislation, supervision and sustainable development, and contribute to the steady and long-term development of China-Azerbaijan relations.

Noting that the relations between Azerbaijan and China are at their best in history, Aliyev said Azerbaijan adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to deepen economic and trade, cultural and people-to-people cooperation and international collaboration with China, and enhance exchanges between legislative bodies to inject strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

