China strongly condemns killings in Indian-controlled Kashmir
(Xinhua) 09:24, April 24, 2025
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns the attack targeting tourists in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.
According to reports, at least 26 tourists were killed following Tuesday's attack after unknown gunmen opened fire in the Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Guo said at a regular press briefing that China has noted relevant reports and strongly condemns this attack.
"China firmly opposes terrorism in all forms. We express our condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured," Guo said.
