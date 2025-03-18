China, India should be partners contributing to each other's success: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:10, March 18, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China and India should be partners that contribute to each other's success, and this is the only right choice for both sides, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when responding to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent positive remarks on China-India relations.

Noting that the successful meeting in Kazan between the leaders of the two countries in October last year provided strategic guidance for improving and developing bilateral relations, Mao said both sides have earnestly followed through on the important common understandings of the two leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels, and achieved a series of positive outcomes.

As the two largest developing countries, China and India have a shared task to achieve respective development and revitalization, and should understand and support each other, and help each other succeed, Mao said.

This serves the fundamental interests of over 2.8 billion people in the two countries, meets the common aspiration of regional countries, follows the historical trend of the Global South growing stronger, and is conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity, according to the spokesperson.

China stands ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings between the two leaders, and take the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations as an opportunity to promote exchange and cooperation in various fields and at all levels and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development, Mao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)